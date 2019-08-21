Ούνικς σε Μπλατ: «Πιστεύουμε σε σένα» (pic)

Ο Ντέιβιντ Μπλατ συγκλόνισε άπαντες σχεδόν με την επιστολή που έστειλε δημοσιοποιώντας το πρόβλημα υγείας που τον ταλαιπωρεί.

Η Ούνικς Καζάν μπήκε στον όμιλο των ομάδων που ευχήθηκαν στον προπονητή του Ολυμπιακού τονίζοντας πως, «πιστεύουμε σε σένα».

.@olympiacosbc head coach David Blatt speaks about his health condition for the first time after being diagnosed with PPMS, through an open letter published by the Greek team.

On behalf of the UNICS we express our sincere support to David Blatt. We believe in you! pic.twitter.com/eexZKdaCN2

— BC UNICS Kazan (@unicsbasket) August 21, 2019