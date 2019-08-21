  • gazzetta.gr
  • euroleague.net
  • Presented by Tirkish Airlines
 CLOSE
MENU
Presented by Tirkish Airlinesgazzetta.grsportingbet.gr

ΑΡΧΙΚΗΜΠAΣΚΕΤEUROLEAGUEEUROCUPUNICS KAZAN
από

Ούνικς σε Μπλατ: «Πιστεύουμε σε σένα» (pic)

Η ομάδα της Ρωσίας στάθηκε στο πλευρό του προπονητή του Ολυμπιακού.

Ούνικς σε Μπλατ: «Πιστεύουμε σε σένα» (pic)

Ζήσε τη δράση της Euroleague! 21+ ΠΑΙΞΕ ΝΟΜΙΜΑ

Ο Ντέιβιντ Μπλατ συγκλόνισε άπαντες σχεδόν με την επιστολή που έστειλε δημοσιοποιώντας το πρόβλημα υγείας που τον ταλαιπωρεί.

Η Ούνικς Καζάν μπήκε στον όμιλο των ομάδων που ευχήθηκαν στον προπονητή του Ολυμπιακού τονίζοντας πως, «πιστεύουμε σε σένα».

Tags

Σχετικά Άρθρα
Λοκομοτίβ: Ανακοίνωσε τον Ο' Μπράιαντ (vid)
14 ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΟΥ 2019
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Λοκομοτίβ: Ανακοίνωσε τον Ο' Μπράιαντ (vid)
Η ομάδα του Λούκα Μπάνκι ενισχύθηκε με την προσθήκη του Τζόνι Ο' Μπράιαντ.
«Η Λοκομοτίβ του Μπάνκι παίρνει Ο'Μπράιαντ» (pic)
10 ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΟΥ 2019
3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
«Η Λοκομοτίβ του Μπάνκι παίρνει Ο'Μπράιαντ» (pic)
O Tζόνι Ο'Μπράιαντ είναι ελεύθερος και η Λοκομοτίβ Κουμπάν αναμένεται να είναι η επόμενη ομάδα του.
Δίνει δανεικό τον Ραντάνοφ ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας
09 ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΟΥ 2019
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Δίνει δανεικό τον Ραντάνοφ ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας
Ο Ερυθρός Αστέρας ενημέρωσε πως ο Αλέκσα Ραντάνοφ θα αγωνίζεται ως δανεικός στη Ζελέζνικ ώστε να πάρει χρόνο συμμετοχής.  
Σχόλια

Τελευταία Νέα

LIQUID MEDIA

LIQUID MEDIA NETWORK

gazzetta.gr reader.gr insider.gr jenny.gr Akis Petretzikis Luben neopolis.gr the home issue