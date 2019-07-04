  • gazzetta.gr
Έμεινε στην Αναντολού Εφές ο Πλάις! (pic)

Ο Τίμπορ Πλάις ανακοίνωσε ότι θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στην Αναντολού Εφές για έναν ακόμα χρόνο. 

«Είμαι πολύ περήφανος που ανακοινώνω ότι θα συνεχίσω να είμαι μέλος της οικογένειας της Αναντολού Εφές για έναν ακόμα χρόνο. Ανυπομονώ για μια εκπληκτική σεζόν μαζί με την ομάδα και τους υπέροχους φιλάθλους μας» έγραψε χαρακτηριστικά στο twitter. 

