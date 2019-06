Ελεύθερος ο Φόιγκτμαν, αποχαιρέτησε την Μπασκόνια (pic & vid)

Baskonia fans...I really want to say thank you for the last 3 years, for letting me be part of your great history, for sharing some unbelievable moments in Buesa and for welcoming me and my family to your home, so we were able to make it our home! You deserve all the best and I hope you’ll soon win the title you’ve been waiting for so long. I‘ve decided that it’s time for me to move on and find new challenges... I‘ll keep Baskonia and the memories with me and will never forget the people that make this club great. Mila esker

A post shared by Johannes Voigtmann (@jumbo_jo7) on Jun 26, 2019 at 11:27am PDT