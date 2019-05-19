  • gazzetta.gr
  • euroleague.net
  • Presented by Tirkish Airlines
 CLOSE
MENU
Presented by Tirkish Airlinesgazzetta.grsportingbet.gr

ΑΡΧΙΚΗΜΠAΣΚΕΤEUROLEAGUEΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣFENERBAHCE ISTANBUL
από

Σλούκας για βράβευσή του από Παπαλουκά, Βούισιτς: «Μεγάλη μου τιμή» (pic)

Ο Κώστας Σλούκας δεν έκρυψε την συγκίνησή του για το ότι βρίσκεται στην κορυφαία πεντάδα της Euroleague, τονίζοντας πως η βράβευσή του από τους Παπαλουκά και Βούισιτς ήταν από τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές της καριέρας του.

Σλούκας για βράβευσή του από Παπαλουκά, Βούισιτς: «Μεγάλη μου τιμή» (pic)

Ζήσε τη δράση της Euroleague! 21+ ΠΑΙΞΕ ΝΟΜΙΜΑ

Αναλυτικά ο γκαρντ της Φενέρ ανέφερε στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο twitter: «Μια από τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές της καριέρας μου και μεγάλη μου τιμή να βραβεύομαι από δύο πρώην συμπαίκτες μου, που ήταν παράδειγμα της σκληρής δουλειάς και της αφοσίωσης, χαρακτηριζόμενοι από το ήθος σε όλα όσα έχουν κάνει».

Tags

Σχετικά Άρθρα
Η διαιτητική τριάδα του τελικού της Euroleague
18 ΜAΙΟΣ 2019
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ
Η διαιτητική τριάδα του τελικού της Euroleague
Οι Ρόμπερτ Λοτερμόζερ, Λουίτζι Λαμόνικα και Όλεγκς Λάτισεβς αποτελούν τη διαιτητική τριάδα του τελικού της Euroleague ανάμεσα σε Εφές και ΤΣΣΚΑ.
Η φάση της σεζόν στην Euroleague ανήκει στον Βέσελι (vid)
18 ΜAΙΟΣ 2019
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Η φάση της σεζόν στην Euroleague ανήκει στον Βέσελι (vid)
Η πιο θεαματική φάση της φετινής Euroleague ανήκει στον Τσέχο σέντερ της Φενέρμπαχτσε. 
Καλάθης: «Ελπίζω να πετύχουμε καλύτερα πράγματα του χρόνου»
18 ΜAΙΟΣ 2019
3 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Καλάθης: «Ελπίζω να πετύχουμε καλύτερα πράγματα του χρόνου»
O Nικ Καλάθης συμπεριλήφθηκε στην πεντάδα της σεζόν στη Euroleague και έστειλε το μήνυμα του κατά τη διάρκεια της βράβευσης που έγινε στη Βιτόρια.
Σχόλια

Τελευταία Νέα

LIQUID MEDIA

LIQUID MEDIA NETWORK

gazzetta.gr reader.gr insider.gr jenny.gr Akis Petretzikis Luben neopolis.gr the home issue