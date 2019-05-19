Σλούκας για βράβευσή του από Παπαλουκά, Βούισιτς: «Μεγάλη μου τιμή» (pic)

Αναλυτικά ο γκαρντ της Φενέρ ανέφερε στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο twitter: «Μια από τις πιο σημαντικές στιγμές της καριέρας μου και μεγάλη μου τιμή να βραβεύομαι από δύο πρώην συμπαίκτες μου, που ήταν παράδειγμα της σκληρής δουλειάς και της αφοσίωσης, χαρακτηριζόμενοι από το ήθος σε όλα όσα έχουν κάνει».

One of the most important moments of my entire career and great honor to be given this award by two former teammates who were examples of hard working and dedication and characterized by ethos throughout everything they have been doing so far! pic.twitter.com/XkVAjJYm9q

— Kostas Sloukas (@kos_slou) May 18, 2019