Έτοιμη να «αρπάξει» τον Τεόντοσιτς η Μακάμπι! (pic)

Η Μακάμπι παρακολουθεί την υπόθεση του Μίλος Τεόντοσιτς κι είναι έτοιμη να κάνει... μπάσιμο, αν μείνει ελεύθερος!

Όπως αναφέρει ο Orazio Cauchi του «Sportando», «οι Κλίπερς έχουν εξετάσει περιπτώσεις για trade τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες, αλλά τίποτα δεν είναι οριστικό ακόμα. Αν γίνει free agent, η Μακάμπι είναι έτοιμη και πρόθυμη να τού προσφέρει ένα πολυετές συμβόλαιο», για να προσθέσει πως ένα ενδιαφέρον για την περίπτωση του Σέρβου γκαρντ έχουν εκδηλώσει οι Μάτζικ και οι Μπουλς.

