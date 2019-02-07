Έτοιμη να «αρπάξει» τον Τεόντοσιτς η Μακάμπι! (pic)

Όπως αναφέρει ο Orazio Cauchi του «Sportando», «οι Κλίπερς έχουν εξετάσει περιπτώσεις για trade τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες, αλλά τίποτα δεν είναι οριστικό ακόμα. Αν γίνει free agent, η Μακάμπι είναι έτοιμη και πρόθυμη να τού προσφέρει ένα πολυετές συμβόλαιο», για να προσθέσει πως ένα ενδιαφέρον για την περίπτωση του Σέρβου γκαρντ έχουν εκδηλώσει οι Μάτζικ και οι Μπουλς.

About Milos Teodosic: Clippers have explored some trade options for him in the last few weeks but nothing is done yet. If he'll hit the free agent market, in Europe Maccabi Tel Aviv is ready and willing to offer him a rich multi-year deal, I've been told.

— Orazio Cauchi (@paxer89) 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2019