Έτοιμη να «αρπάξει» τον Τεόντοσιτς η Μακάμπι! (pic)

Όπως αναφέρει ο Orazio Cauchi του «Sportando», «οι Κλίπερς έχουν εξετάσει περιπτώσεις για trade τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες, αλλά τίποτα δεν είναι οριστικό ακόμα. Αν γίνει free agent, η Μακάμπι είναι έτοιμη και πρόθυμη να τού προσφέρει ένα πολυετές συμβόλαιο», για να προσθέσει πως ένα ενδιαφέρον για την περίπτωση του Σέρβου γκαρντ έχουν εκδηλώσει οι Μάτζικ και οι Μπουλς.
About Milos Teodosic: Clippers have explored some trade options for him in the last few weeks but nothing is done yet. If he'll hit the free agent market, in Europe Maccabi Tel Aviv is ready and willing to offer him a rich multi-year deal, I've been told.
Teodosic is making 6.3 mln this season and has a qualifying offer worth 7.8 mln for the next season. Among the NBA teams that have expressed some level of interest in Teodosic there are Magic and Bulls, according to a source. Teodosic has played only 15 games this season so far.
