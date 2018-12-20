  • gazzetta.gr
Τζέιμς: «Έπαιξα σκ@@τα, θα γίνω καλύτερος»

Ο Μάικ Τζέιμς ήταν κακός στο ματς της Αρμάνι με την Μπάγερν κάτι που παραδέχτηκε και ο ίδιος τονίζοντας ωστόσο πως στην συνέχεια θα γίνει καλύτερος.

Αναλυτικά ο γκαρντ της Αρμάνι ανέφερε στον λογαριασμό του στο twitter: «Ναι έπαιξα σκ@@τα. Δεν έχω την καλύτερη σεζόν και μάλλον θα έπρεπε να ευστοχήσω σε εκείνα τα δύο σουτ. Αλλά το καλό πράγμα με το μπάσκετ είναι πως πάντα έχεις την ευκαιρία να γίνεις καλύτερος. Και θα γίνω. Ευχαριστώ».

