Τζέιμς: «Έπαιξα σκ@@τα, θα γίνω καλύτερος»

Αναλυτικά ο γκαρντ της Αρμάνι ανέφερε στον λογαριασμό του στο twitter: «Ναι έπαιξα σκ@@τα. Δεν έχω την καλύτερη σεζόν και μάλλον θα έπρεπε να ευστοχήσω σε εκείνα τα δύο σουτ. Αλλά το καλό πράγμα με το μπάσκετ είναι πως πάντα έχεις την ευκαιρία να γίνεις καλύτερος. Και θα γίνω. Ευχαριστώ».

Yes i played like shit, yes I’ve not had the best season and yes i probably should have made both of those shots BUT the good thing about basketball is u always get another opportunity to be better. And i will be.... thanks

