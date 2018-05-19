  • gazzetta.gr
Οι κορυφαίοι της Euroleague! (pics & vids)

Δείτε αναλυτικά τους νικητές των φετινών βραβείων της Euroleague, με τον Λούκα Ντόντσιτς να... σαρώνει!

Οι κορυφαίοι της Euroleague! (pics & vids)

Μπες κι εσύ στο ρυθμό της μεγαλύτερης ευρωπαϊκής διοργάνωσης στο μπάσκετ!

«Magic Moment» της χρονιάς: Γιαν Βέσελι

«Alphonso Trophy Award»: Αλεξέι Σβεντ

Rising Star: Λούκα Ντόντσιτς

Καλύτερος Αμυντικός: Κάιλ Χάινς

Καλύτερη Πεντάδα: Νικ Καλάθης, Νάντο Ντε Κολό, Λούκα Ντόντσιτς, Τόρνικε Σενγκέλια, Γιαν Βέσελι

MVP: Λούκα Ντόντσιτς

2017-18 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Awards Ceremony

MVP της EuroLeague ο Ντόντσιτς!
19 ΜAΙΟΣ 2018
20 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
MVP της EuroLeague ο Ντόντσιτς!
Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς, το παιδί-θαύμα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης και του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ κουβάλησε τη «Βασίλισσα» ως τον τελικό της EuroLeague κι αναδείχτηκε...
Με Καλάθη η κορυφαία πεντάδα της Euroleague! (pic)
19 ΜAΙΟΣ 2018
5 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Με Καλάθη η κορυφαία πεντάδα της Euroleague! (pic)
Μια θέση στην καλύτερη πεντάδα της Euroleague κατέκτησε ο Νικ Καλάθης!
Χάινς: «Πήρα την αφοσίωση από τους γονείς μου»
19 ΜAΙΟΣ 2018
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Χάινς: «Πήρα την αφοσίωση από τους γονείς μου»
Ο Κάιλ Χάινς αναδείχθηκε κορυφαίος αμυντικός της σεζόν 2017-18 στη Euroleague για τις επιδόσεις του με τη φανέλα της ΤΣΣΚΑ και παρέλαβε το βραβείο...
Σχόλια

