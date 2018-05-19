Οι κορυφαίοι της Euroleague! (pics & vids)

«Magic Moment» της χρονιάς: Γιαν Βέσελι
The first award is for the #7DAYSMagicMoment of the season!
And what a Moment of Magic it was from @JanVesely24! pic.twitter.com/c6VNERlxJB
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 19 Μαΐου 2018
«Alphonso Trophy Award»: Αλεξέι Σβεντ
The #EuroLeague Alphonso Ford Top Scorer!@Shved23 pic.twitter.com/Gv344tPC6n
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 19 Μαΐου 2018
Rising Star: Λούκα Ντόντσιτς
The #EuroLeague Rising Star..@luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/dEYhLAn1gW
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 19 Μαΐου 2018
Καλύτερος Αμυντικός: Κάιλ Χάινς
The #EuroLeague Best Defender!@SirHines pic.twitter.com/ImdfIwYqkI
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 19 Μαΐου 2018
Καλύτερη Πεντάδα: Νικ Καλάθης, Νάντο Ντε Κολό, Λούκα Ντόντσιτς, Τόρνικε Σενγκέλια, Γιαν Βέσελι
The All-EuroLeague First Team!
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 19 Μαΐου 2018
MVP: Λούκα Ντόντσιτς
The 2017-18 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague MVP!
What a season from @luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/QWNgutxJne
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 19 Μαΐου 2018