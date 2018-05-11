  • gazzetta.gr
Το εντυπωσιακό promo για το Final 4 με Ιβκοβιτς, Ομπράντοβιτς, Μάλκοβιτς, Ντανίλοβιτς, Πέσιτς! (vid)

Η EuroLeague παρουσίασε με... εντυπωσιακό τρόπο το μπάσκετ στο Βελιγράδι και δανείστηκε τη γνώμη μεγάλων θρύλων του σερβικού μπάσκετ.

Μπες κι εσύ στο ρυθμό της μεγαλύτερης ευρωπαϊκής διοργάνωσης στο μπάσκετ!

Οι Ζέλικο Ομπράντοβιτς, Ντούσαν Ίβκοβιτς, Πρέντραγκ Ντανίλοβιτς, Σβέτισλαβ Πέσιτς και Μπόζινταρ Μάλκοβιτς μίλησαν για το δικό τους... Βελιγράδι και στάθηκαν στο μυστικό της επιτυχίας.

«Σκληρή δουλειά...» είπαν όλη με μια φωνή, θέλοντας να δώσουν το στίγμα για την ομπρέλα της μπασκετικής επιτυχίας στο Βελιγράδι. 

