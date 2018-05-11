Το εντυπωσιακό promo για το Final 4 με Ιβκοβιτς, Ομπράντοβιτς, Μάλκοβιτς, Ντανίλοβιτς, Πέσιτς! (vid)

Οι Ζέλικο Ομπράντοβιτς, Ντούσαν Ίβκοβιτς, Πρέντραγκ Ντανίλοβιτς, Σβέτισλαβ Πέσιτς και Μπόζινταρ Μάλκοβιτς μίλησαν για το δικό τους... Βελιγράδι και στάθηκαν στο μυστικό της επιτυχίας.

«Σκληρή δουλειά...» είπαν όλη με μια φωνή, θέλοντας να δώσουν το στίγμα για την ομπρέλα της μπασκετικής επιτυχίας στο Βελιγράδι.

The Insider EuroLeague Documentary Series returns

Belgrade: Cradle of Basketball – reveals how a boundless passion for the game in the Serbian capital explains the unprecedented success that players and coaches from the city have enjoyed at the Final Four over the years. pic.twitter.com/a1UUFhXZlk

— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 11 Μαΐου 2018