Thanks to God to put us in this position!!!Congratulations to everyone who believed in us! I would go in war with this group of Guys! Fans, simply A M A Z I N G !!! #Family #LetsGoBaskonia #PlayOffs #GeoSoul!

A post shared by Tornike Shengelia (@tshengel1a) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:35am PDT