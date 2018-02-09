«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ ο... 41αρης Αρσενόπουλος! (pics)

Εκπληκτικός ήταν ο Νίκος Αρσενόπουλος στην αναμέτρηση του Ολυμπιακού U18 κόντρα στους.. μικρούς της Μπάμπεργκ για το τουρνουά ΑdidasNGT.
O παίκτης των ερυθρολεύκων κατάφερε να σημειώσει 41 πόντους, κάτι που επέτρεψε στους Πειραιώτες να πάρουν την πρώτη τους νίκη στην διοργάνωση με 74-89.
Αυτή η επίδοση είναι η τρίτη καλύτερη στην ιστορία της διοργάνωσης.
Congratulations to U18 @olympiacosbc for collecting its first ever victory in the #adidasNGT by beating U18 @BroseBamberg 74-89 to even its record in Group A of the ANGT Munich at 1-1. Nikos Arsenopoulos scored 41 points for Olympiacos, which went 0-3 at the 2007 ANGT Finals
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018
Nikos Arsenopoulos poured in 41 points for @olympiacosbc at the #adidasNGT Munich against Brose Bamberg. The 41 points were the third most ever scored in the competition in a single game pic.twitter.com/OwLYPnWOPJ
— David Hein (@heinnews) 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018