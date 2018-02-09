«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ ο... 41αρης Αρσενόπουλος! (pics)

Εκπληκτικός ήταν ο Νίκος Αρσενόπουλος στην αναμέτρηση του Ολυμπιακού U18 κόντρα στους.. μικρούς της Μπάμπεργκ για το τουρνουά ΑdidasNGT.

O παίκτης των ερυθρολεύκων κατάφερε να σημειώσει 41 πόντους, κάτι που επέτρεψε στους Πειραιώτες να πάρουν την πρώτη τους νίκη στην διοργάνωση με 74-89.

Αυτή η επίδοση είναι η τρίτη καλύτερη στην ιστορία της διοργάνωσης.

Congratulations to U18 @olympiacosbc for collecting its first ever victory in the #adidasNGT by beating U18 @BroseBamberg 74-89 to even its record in Group A of the ANGT Munich at 1-1. Nikos Arsenopoulos scored 41 points for Olympiacos, which went 0-3 at the 2007 ANGT Finals

— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018