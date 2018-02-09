  • gazzetta.gr
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ ο... 41αρης Αρσενόπουλος! (pics)

Ο Νίκος Αρσενόπουλος έκανε... όργια στο ματς του Ολυμπιακού U18 με την Μπάμπεργκ για το τουρνουά ΑdidasNGT, αφού σταμάτησε στους 41 πόντους.

«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ ο... 41αρης Αρσενόπουλος! (pics)

Εκπληκτικός ήταν ο Νίκος Αρσενόπουλος στην αναμέτρηση του Ολυμπιακού U18 κόντρα στους.. μικρούς της Μπάμπεργκ για το τουρνουά ΑdidasNGT.

O παίκτης των ερυθρολεύκων κατάφερε να σημειώσει 41 πόντους, κάτι που επέτρεψε στους Πειραιώτες να πάρουν την πρώτη τους νίκη στην διοργάνωση με 74-89.

Αυτή η επίδοση είναι η τρίτη καλύτερη στην ιστορία της διοργάνωσης.

