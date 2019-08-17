ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: Εθνικές Ομάδες

Αυστραλία - Καναδάς 81-73 (pics & vids)

Ο Καναδάς νίκησε στο πρώτο φιλικό με την Αυστραλία (90-70), αλλά οι «Boomers» χαμογέλασαν στο δεύτερο (81-73), στο πλαίσιο της προετοιμασίας τους για το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο.

Ο Τζοκ Λαντέιλ ήταν πρώτος σκόρερ για τους νικητές με 19 πόντους, ενώ πήρε και 9 ριμπάουντ. Από 12 και 10 πόντους, αντίστοιχα, είχαν οι Τζόνα Μπόλντεν και Κρις Γκούλντινγκ.

Για τον Καναδά, ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού, Κεμ Μπιρτς, είχε 18 πόντους, 4 ριμπάουντ και 2 κλεψίματα.

Ο επίσης πρώην «ερυθρόλευκος» Κάιλ Ουίλτζερ είχε 3 πόντους και 4 ριμπάουντ, ενώ ο Κέβιν Πάνγκος δεν αγωνίστηκε.

Τα δεκάλεπτα: 17-18, 30-33, 60-59, 81-73.

