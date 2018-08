Το μήνυμα της Μάλτση για τους 3.000 «γαλανόλευκους» πόντους: «Μού δίνετε δύναμη να συνεχίσω»! (pic)

It’s a great honor to play with the national team, to fight for this flag. I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of this team for all these years! Tonight I was blessed to reach 3000points in the jersey of Greek National Team. It’s a historical moment for Greek women’s basketball and I’m grateful to all my coaches who trusted in me and all my teammates who helped me get here! Basketball is a team sport and without them none of this would be accomplished! Thank you all for your support! You are giving me the power to continue! @hellenicbf @hellaswbc @fibawc @fiba #basketball # #blessed #nationalteam #hellas #thankyoucoaches #thankyouteammates #evinamaltsi

