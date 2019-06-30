ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: ΕλλάδαUnicaja Malaga

Ουίλτζερ: Ήρθε Ελλάδα κι ετοιμάζεται για το γάμο του στη Σαντορίνη (pics)

Ουίλτζερ: Ήρθε Ελλάδα κι ετοιμάζεται για το γάμο του στη Σαντορίνη (pics)

Ουίλτζερ: Ήρθε Ελλάδα κι ετοιμάζεται για το γάμο του στη Σαντορίνη (pics)

Για την μεγάλη ημέρα της ζωής του ετοιμάζεται ο Κάιλ Ουίλτζερ!

Μετά τη φετινή χρονιά που την πέρασε στην Μάλαγα, ο Ουίλτζερ επέστρεψε στην Ελλάδα, για να κάνει τις ετοιμασίες του γάμου του.

Ο 26χρονος παίκτης ήρθε τη σεζόν 2017-18 στον Ολυμπιακό και μαγεύτηκε από τις ομορφιές της χώρας μας και κυρίως της Σαντορίνης, όπου και αποφάσισε να γίνει το Μυστήριο.

Μαζί με την μέλλουσα γυναίκα του ήρθαν στην Αθήνα και σε λίγες ημέρες θα αναχωρήσουν για το πανέμορφο νησί.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wedding month has arrived. Excited for all the planning and hard work @chardayhunt has done to come to life next stop...Greek islands #destinationWiltjer #kylewinstheday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And just like that we’re back in Greece..EXCEPT THIS TIME WE’RE GETTING MARRIED! Here we go...!#destinationwiltjer #kylewinstheday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Charday Hunt (@chardayhunt) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One more month! So excited to marry him. #kylewinstheday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Charday Hunt (@chardayhunt) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Officially 5 MONTHS AWAY until I marry my best friend. #KylewinstheDay

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Charday Hunt (@chardayhunt) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thinking back on Santorini while currently wedding planning for our Greece destination wedding! Greek islands are gorgeous, we’re so EXCITED! (we’re getting married in beautiful Ios) @kwiltj

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Charday Hunt (@chardayhunt) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been an eventful 48 hours to say the least. Olympiacos Proposal . #bringdaydaytoGreece on Cloud 9 right now. Turned 4 years into a lifetime

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Ανανέωσε στη Νταρουσάφακα ο Ερνάκ (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Γαλλία - Κίνα 119-56

Μπάσκετ

Ελλάδα - Φιλιππίνες: Σοβαρή ζημιά για τον Εντού

Μπάσκετ

Η... παράσταση του MVP Σωτηρίου με Φιλιππίνες (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Εφήβων U18: Τα πρώτα τεστ στις Σέρρες

Μπάσκετ

AS: «Η Μπαρτσελόνα δίνει 70 εκατομμύρια στον Μίροτιτς!»

Best of internet