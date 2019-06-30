Ουίλτζερ: Ήρθε Ελλάδα κι ετοιμάζεται για το γάμο του στη Σαντορίνη (pics)

Μετά τη φετινή χρονιά που την πέρασε στην Μάλαγα, ο Ουίλτζερ επέστρεψε στην Ελλάδα, για να κάνει τις ετοιμασίες του γάμου του.
Ο 26χρονος παίκτης ήρθε τη σεζόν 2017-18 στον Ολυμπιακό και μαγεύτηκε από τις ομορφιές της χώρας μας και κυρίως της Σαντορίνης, όπου και αποφάσισε να γίνει το Μυστήριο.
Μαζί με την μέλλουσα γυναίκα του ήρθαν στην Αθήνα και σε λίγες ημέρες θα αναχωρήσουν για το πανέμορφο νησί.
OMG! 2 MONTH COUNT DOWN UNTIL OUR GREECE WEDDING! time is flying! . . ..Behind the scenes direct quote from me to my future husband.. . . “This is all fun & smiles for the camera & all but KYLE if you f-ing drop me right now, I swear that I will actually kill you... For real tho, don’t test me. Now smile! Love you.” @kwiltj #destinationwiltjer #kylewinstheday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FIANCÉ!!!!! Kyle I love you so much, you continue to amaze me everyday with your impressive work ethic and your beautiful optimism on life. I can’t wait for this year it’s going to be so special, so excited to marry my best friend Make this year great baby. Happy birthday! AND GOOD LUCK IN YOUR GAME TONIGHT, get you some birthday buckets.