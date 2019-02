Συγκινημένος ο Γκος από τα λόγια του Μπλατ! (vid)

To cap off ALL-STAR weekend.. Here are some kinds words from from Coach David Blatt! I’ve been playing basketball basically all my life. has allowed me to experience things that I have only dreamed of. I try to play the game the right way and more importantly WIN! Hearing somebody speak about me in this manner makes me feel that all the time spent away from my family and friends, also all the countless hours spent in the gym was worth it! I never played the game for any recognition. But this was AWESOME! THANK YOU COACH BLATT! @cookaman_canflatoutdoit @paokbasketball #ilovethisgame

