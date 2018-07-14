Προπονήσεις στις ΗΠΑ ο Βεζένκοφ (pic)

Welcome Back To TheShop! Greek’s @olympiacosbc announced the signing of Aleksandar Vezenkov. The Bulgarian forward and Nets draftee (2017) spent the previous seasons with Barcelona. Extremely excited for this opportunity for our sniper. He’s back in theShop with us on a daily basis + working hard with @coachjdh — not too many players have the level of commitment he demonstrates on the regular. At the age of 22, he’s played professionally now for 7 years. The discipline behind his work ethic he shows as a professional is a vital piece to why he’s been so successful up to this point & will continue to have tremendous success throughout his career. He’ll play for 2018’s @eurocup champion coach + 2014 @euroleague champion, David Blatt. Congratulations Aleksandar! #tntelite #theshop #todaynottomorrow #bethebest #outworkeveryone #probasketball #basketball #euroleague #olympiacos #nba

