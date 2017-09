Ο Άντιτς ευχαρίστησε τη Φενέρμπαχτσε (pic)

Dear Fenerbahce Family, The past two years have been an amazing experience. Many unforgettable memories, like being a part of historical moment of becoming the Euroleague champions with a group of great teammates, coaches, staff and office. There are no words to explain my gratitude for the fan support during my time here. Thank you for everything and i wish all the best for Fenerbahce Family in the upcoming years. #fenerbahce #fenerlife #12

