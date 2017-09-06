Η σύζυγος του ΜακΓκρέιντι οργάνωσε «μπάρμπεκιου» για τους πληγέντες του «Χάρβεϊ» (pics & vid)

Βέβαια την περισσότερη δουλειά έκανε η Κλερέντα Μακ Γκρέιντι, η οποία... κατάφερε να οργανώσει το «μπάρμπεκιου» μέσα σε 24 ώρες.
«Μέσα σε μία μέρα καταφέραμε να βοηθήσουμε όλους αυτούς τους ανθρώπους. Υπήρχε φαγητό για όλον τον κόσμο. Αυτό ήταν το λιγότερο που θα μπορούσαμε να κάνουμε» είπε μεταξύ άλλων η κυρία Μακ Γκρέιντι στην «Χιούστον Κρόνικλ» για τους πληγέντες του «Χάρβεϊ» στο Χιούστον.
Να σημειωθεί ότι ο Μακ Γκρέιντι, ο οποίος θα μπει την Παρασκευή στο Hall Of Fame μαζί με τον Νίκο Γκάλη, είχε αγωνιστεί στους Χιούστον Ρόκετς την εξαετία 2004-2010.
Today was a good day! Round one was here in the Third Ward/Sunnyside community providing the most amaaaaazing BBQ meals ever! Thank you so very much for everyone that pitched in and gave their time! Way too many to thank without me forgetting someone....but thank you! Big thank you to my bro @chefreynold for helping to pick up and organize all the food! There was so much food left over that we boxed individual meals and distributed them throughout the community... swipe @tazarra @jsupermom @zoecamby @ashleywalston504 @onlyshelby1 @skinliqueur @clevellharris @kachellekelly @asylvester1 @mrsericawiley #HoustonStrong #ProjectPUSH #PushThru #HurricaneHarvey #ProudToServe