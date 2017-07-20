To μήνυμα του Λοβ για τον... αδερφό Τζόουνς! (pic)

NBA Champion X3. 7 straight Finals. Came to work and proved his worth every day. A mentor to me. Someone who understood what it took to win in this league. A difference maker. A true professional. So much to say about Champ...man, more than anything I'm gonna miss bouncing ideas off of you and learning from your experience. Best teammate I've ever had and proud to call you one of my best friends. Suns got a good one!! Good luck on the next chapter brother.

