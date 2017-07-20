ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
To μήνυμα του Λοβ για τον... αδερφό Τζόουνς! (pic)

O Kέβιν Λοβ δεν ξέχασε τη συνύπαρξη του με τον Τζέιμς Τζόουνς στο Κλίβελαντ και του ευχήθηκε για τη νέα σελίδα της καριέρας του ως αντιπρόεδρος των Σανς.

Ο Τζέιμς Τζόουνς θα γίνει ο νέος αντιπρόεδρος των Σανς, με τον Κέβιν Λοβ να μιλάει μετα καλύτερα λόγια για αυτόν σε ανάρτηση του στο instagram.

O φόργουορντ των Καβαλίερς ανέφερε πως ο... αδερφός του συνέχεια αποδείκνυε την αξία του, τόνισε πως ήταν ο μέντορας του, ενώ του ευχήθηκε καλή επίτυχία για την συνέχεια στο Φοίνιξ.

