Τους έκανε πλάκα ο Παπαγιάννης (vids)

Πόντους και θέαμα από τον Γιάννη Παπαγιάννη με τον νεαρό σέντερ στη νίκη των Κινγκς επί των Μπακς να πετυχαίνει 17 πόντους, πολλούς από αυτούς με θεαματικά καρφώματα.

Το δικό του σόου έδωσε στο ματς με τους Μπακς ο Γιάννης Παπαγιάννης. Ο νεαρός σέντερ πέτυχε 17 πόντους, κατέβασε 13 ριμπάουντα και συνολικά ήταν εξαιρετικός. Μάλιστα πολλά από τα καλάθια του μπήκαν με εμφατικά καρφώματα σε μια εξαιρετική εμφάνιση για τον ίδιο. Δείτε στα βίντεο που ακολουθούν το σόου του Παπαγιάνναρου. 

