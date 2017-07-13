Τους έκανε πλάκα ο Παπαγιάννης (vids)

Το δικό του σόου έδωσε στο ματς με τους Μπακς ο Γιάννης Παπαγιάννης. Ο νεαρός σέντερ πέτυχε 17 πόντους, κατέβασε 13 ριμπάουντα και συνολικά ήταν εξαιρετικός. Μάλιστα πολλά από τα καλάθια του μπήκαν με εμφατικά καρφώματα σε μια εξαιρετική εμφάνιση για τον ίδιο. Δείτε στα βίντεο που ακολουθούν το σόου του Παπαγιάνναρου.
Putback slam to put the Kings back on top! pic.twitter.com/uLJFTFRi6T
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 13, 2017
Down to the wire here at @NBASummerLeague! PapaG up to 13 PTS as the Kings trail by 2. Tune in on ESPN 2 for the final three minutes! pic.twitter.com/kqL7vtw8Ye
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 13, 2017
Papa powers through for the and-one pic.twitter.com/5quJFR4gwm
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 13, 2017
Justin to Papa for the pic.twitter.com/V3tMTMlwpT
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 13, 2017