Ο Μπρόγκντον ρούκι της χρονιάς (vid&pics)

Ο συμπαίκτης του Γιάνναρου στους Μπακς Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον αναδείχθηκε ρούκι της χρονιάς ξεπερνώντας τους Σάριτς και Έμπιντ.

Η πρώτη διάκριση για τους Μπακς είναι γεγονός και όλοι περιμένουμε την δεύτερη αυτή του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο. Ρούκι της χρονιάς στον μαγικό κόσμο του ΝΒΑ αναδείχθηκε ο συμπαίκτης του Γιάνναρου Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον κερδίζοντας τους επίσης εξαιρετικούς Σάριτς και Έμπιντ.  

