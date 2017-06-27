Ο Μπρόγκντον ρούκι της χρονιάς (vid&pics)

Η πρώτη διάκριση για τους Μπακς είναι γεγονός και όλοι περιμένουμε την δεύτερη αυτή του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο. Ρούκι της χρονιάς στον μαγικό κόσμο του ΝΒΑ αναδείχθηκε ο συμπαίκτης του Γιάνναρου Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον κερδίζοντας τους επίσης εξαιρετικούς Σάριτς και Έμπιντ.

