ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
από

Ο Μπρόγκντον ρούκι της χρονιάς (pics & vid)

Ο συμπαίκτης του Γιάνναρου στους Μπακς Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον αναδείχθηκε ρούκι της χρονιάς ξεπερνώντας τους Σάριτς και Έμπιντ.

Ο Μπρόγκντον ρούκι της χρονιάς (pics & vid)

Η πρώτη διάκριση για τους Μπακς είναι γεγονός και όλοι περιμένουμε την δεύτερη αυτή του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο. Ρούκι της χρονιάς στον μαγικό κόσμο του ΝΒΑ αναδείχθηκε ο συμπαίκτης του Γιάνναρου Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον κερδίζοντας τους επίσης εξαιρετικούς Σάριτς και Έμπιντ.  

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Ο Giannis έγινε ο 5ος Ευρωπαίος που κέρδισε το βραβείο του πιο βελτιωμένου παίκτη!
ΝΒΑ
27/06/17 08:01

Ο Giannis έγινε ο 5ος Ευρωπαίος που κέρδισε το βραβείο του πιο βελτιωμένου παίκτη!

Σε μια... ειδική κατηγορία μπήκε ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, μετά το βραβείο του «Πιο Βελτιωμένου Παίκτη της Χρονιάς», καθώς έγινε ο ...
0 Σχόλια
Οι καλύτεροι της χρονιάς (pics & vid)
ΝΒΑ
27/06/17 07:14

Οι καλύτεροι της χρονιάς (pics & vid)

Με τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο να παίρνει το βραβείο του πιο βελτιωμένου παίκτη και τον Ράσελ Ουέστμπρουκ του πολυτιμότερου γιόρτασε ...
0 Σχόλια
Ουέστμπρουκ εσύ σούπερ σταρ (pics & vid)
ΝΒΑ & Oklahoma City Thunder
27/06/17 06:22

Ουέστμπρουκ εσύ σούπερ σταρ (pics & vid)

Και όπως αναμενόταν ο εξωπραγματικός Ράσελ Ουέστμπρουκ αναδείχθηκε πολυτιμότερος παίκτης της χρονιάς κερδίζοντας στην μάχη τους Τζ...
2 Σχόλια

Best of internet