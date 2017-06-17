Το (κάτι σαν) αποχαιρετιστήριο γράμμα του Ντατόμε (pic)

What a year! Another exhausting season, but even more satisfying. I was reading the post I made more or less one year ago in these days. We went very close to the perfect season, winning two trophies and , as many of you will remember well, losing the Euroleague final at the overtime. Some of us stayed because finishing so close to the title hurt a lot, but also told us that we had the capability to reach it. It was the declared goal of the season. I think about the "unfinished business" Jan used to comment his contract renew. I think about the hashtag #FenerYear which Ekpe created during his offseason's workout. It has been the vision to follow throughout the season. We won it. And in addition to the Euroleague title we reached also the president cup and the Turkish championship( with an impressive 37-2 record) which counted three of the best 8 teams in Europe this season. The results are there for all to see, and will stay there forever. But I'll jealousy keep the demanding and rough journey for me, for the small circle of people whom I worked with on daily basis and for my dears who always have been there for me. We stayed with the helm hard to starboard towards award vision, despite everything and everybody. It has been an honor to have written such an important chapter in the history of this club, thank you all from the deep of my heart. #BestTeamInIstanbul #BestTeamInTurkey #BestTeamInEurope #serinascorinascogigione

A post shared by Gigi Datome (@gigidatome) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:55am PDT