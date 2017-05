Ευχαρίστησε τον Πανιώνιο ο Αλίχοντζιτς! (pic)

Panionios.. Thank you for a season to remember. With ups and down..We reached our team goals. I had great teammates and coaches who I give credit to for all my personal success this season. I am grateful and proud to have worked with you. Hard work pays off! On to the next step..... A2Championship Team Leading Scorer & Rebounder A2 Import player of the year A2 All 1st-Team

