Το νέο «σόου» του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο (vid)

The best plays from Giannis as he finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and a block in the win!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/HsXefSTOwj
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) 11 Μαρτίου 2017
Νόμιμη λειτουργία στην Ελλάδα!
Δείτε τις καλύτερες στιγμές του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο στη νίκη επί των Πέισερς, που έβαλε και πάλι τους Μπακς σε τροχιά πλέι οφ.
The best plays from Giannis as he finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and a block in the win!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/HsXefSTOwj
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) 11 Μαρτίου 2017