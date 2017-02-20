ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΟ TRADE

Oριστικό! Ο Κάζινς πάει στους Πέλικανς!

Το χρονικό μίας προαναγγελθείσας ανταλλαγής φτάνει στο τέλος και ο ΝτεΜάρκους Κάζινς θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στους Πέλικανς.

Λίγο μετά το τέλος του All Star Game, ο ρεπόρτερ του yahoo, Άντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι έγραψε ότι οι Κινγκς συμφώνησαν με τους Πέλικανς και ότι θα ολοκληρωθεί άμεσα το trade!!!

Αυτό σημαίνει ότι ο Αντονι Ντέιβις θα βρει δίπλα του έναν παίκτη πρώτης γραμμής, ενώ στο Σακραμέντο θα μετακομίσουν οι Μπάντι Χιλνς, Ταϊρέκι Έβανς και το ντραφτ πικ του πρώτου γύρου!

