Oριστικό! Ο Κάζινς πάει στους Πέλικανς!

Λίγο μετά το τέλος του All Star Game, ο ρεπόρτερ του yahoo, Άντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι έγραψε ότι οι Κινγκς συμφώνησαν με τους Πέλικανς και ότι θα ολοκληρωθεί άμεσα το trade!!!

Αυτό σημαίνει ότι ο Αντονι Ντέιβις θα βρει δίπλα του έναν παίκτη πρώτης γραμμής, ενώ στο Σακραμέντο θα μετακομίσουν οι Μπάντι Χιλνς, Ταϊρέκι Έβανς και το ντραφτ πικ του πρώτου γύρου!

Sacramento has agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) 20 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

Deal with the Pels includes guard Buddy Hield, and a 2017 first-round pick to the Kings for Cousins, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) 20 Φεβρουαρίου 2017