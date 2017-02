Ο Μπόγρης ευχαρίστησε τους φίλους της Τενερίφης (vid)

The @copaacb over. I would love to play in the final today but we didn't make it. Thanks everybody that travel from Tenerife to support us. The real #copaMVP is you! This is how we live our 1 día de adrenalina!! Let's keep the memories and move on. Cada día, semana, mes, año mejor!!! #vamoscanarias #vamosplatanos #copaacb #vitoria @cbcanarias

A post shared by George Bogris (@bogrinho) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:22pm PST