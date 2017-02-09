ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑCleveland Cavaliers
από

ΣΤΗ ΛΙΣΤΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΠΟΝΤΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΒΑ

O Κόρβερ ξεπέρασε τον Τζέισον Κιντ (pics & vid)

O Κάιλ Κόρβερ έγραψε τη δική του ιστορία στο ΝΒΑ αφού με τα 8 τρίποντα που σημείωσε κόντρα στους Πέισερς, πέρασε στην 7η θέση της αντίστοιχης λίστας.

O Κόρβερ ξεπέρασε τον Τζέισον Κιντ (pics & vid)

O γκαρντ/φόργουορντ των Καβαλίερς έφτασε τα 1.992 τρίποντα στην καριέρα του και σκαρφάλωσε στην 7η θέση, αφήνοντας πίσω του τον Τζέισον Κιντ, ο οποίος έκλεισε την καριέρα του με 1.988 εύστοχα τρίποντα.

Tags

Best of internet