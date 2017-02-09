O Κόρβερ ξεπέρασε τον Τζέισον Κιντ (pics & vid)

O γκαρντ/φόργουορντ των Καβαλίερς έφτασε τα 1.992 τρίποντα στην καριέρα του και σκαρφάλωσε στην 7η θέση, αφήνοντας πίσω του τον Τζέισον Κιντ, ο οποίος έκλεισε την καριέρα του με 1.988 εύστοχα τρίποντα.

Kyle Korver moves up on the all-time 3PM list, gets his most 3s in a game since '07 & scores his @cavs high in win. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight. pic.twitter.com/yhEZBtsw9T — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

29 PTS is most scored in a game since 2007

8-9 3PT

Passed Jason Kidd for 7th all-time made 's Not a bad night for Kyle Korver pic.twitter.com/8HRfZi3lXQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2017