O Κόρβερ ξεπέρασε τον Τζέισον Κιντ (pics & vid)

O γκαρντ/φόργουορντ των Καβαλίερς έφτασε τα 1.992 τρίποντα στην καριέρα του και σκαρφάλωσε στην 7η θέση, αφήνοντας πίσω του τον Τζέισον Κιντ, ο οποίος έκλεισε την καριέρα του με 1.988 εύστοχα τρίποντα.
Kyle Korver moves up on the all-time 3PM list, gets his most 3s in a game since '07 & scores his @cavs high in win. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight. pic.twitter.com/yhEZBtsw9T
29 PTS is most scored in a game since 2007
8-9 3PT
Passed Jason Kidd for 7th all-time made 's
