Οι «πενταδάτοι» του All Star εν δράση! (vids)

The 2017 Eastern Conference @NBAAllStar Starters in action! pic.twitter.com/qKjmNuQ47w
— NBA (@NBA) 20 Ιανουαρίου 2017
The 2017 Western Conference @NBAAllStar Starters in action! pic.twitter.com/5lHjRA8QxM
— NBA (@NBA) 20 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Δείτε τις καλύτερες στιγμές του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και των υπόλοιπων βασικών του All Star Game.
The 2017 Eastern Conference @NBAAllStar Starters in action! pic.twitter.com/qKjmNuQ47w
— NBA (@NBA) 20 Ιανουαρίου 2017
The 2017 Western Conference @NBAAllStar Starters in action! pic.twitter.com/5lHjRA8QxM
— NBA (@NBA) 20 Ιανουαρίου 2017