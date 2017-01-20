ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Το «ευχαριστώ» του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο (pic & vid)

Έγραψε ιστορία ο Γιάνναρος και ευχαριστεί τον κόσμο για την στήριξη. 

Το δικό του ευχαριστώ, έστειλε μέσα από τα social media ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, δείχνοντας έτσι την ευγνωμοσύνη του στον κόσμο που τον στήριξη και τον... έκανε βασικό στο All Star Game του NBA!

