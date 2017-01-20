Το «ευχαριστώ» του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο (pic & vid)

Το δικό του ευχαριστώ, έστειλε μέσα από τα social media ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, δείχνοντας έτσι την ευγνωμοσύνη του στον κόσμο που τον στήριξη και τον... έκανε βασικό στο All Star Game του NBA!

Thank you so much to all of the fans! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to start in the NBA All Star Game! Now let's get that W tomorrow!

